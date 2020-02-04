A tweet in 2012 predicted Kobe’s death in helicopter crash

Fans across the globe are mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna are among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in a neighborhood in Calabasas, Southern California. A tweet from a random fan freakishly predicting the event back in 2012 is going viral on the internet.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The tweet, which is seemingly real since tweets cannot be edited once they are posted, has plenty of people losing their minds.

Some people are of the opinion that the user published the tweet after Bryant’s death in January 2020 but artificially edited the timestamp so that it appeared to have first been tweeted in 2012, perhaps using a third-party Twitter client or application. However, this was not the case as a spokesperson for Twitter revealed it is simply not possible for anyone to edit the text or timestamp of a tweet once it has been published.

1. Twitter does not have an API that allows for changing post dates (or changing tweets in anyway). Tweets are immutable once posted. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

Notably, on Jan. 26, 2020, the day of the helicopter crash, @dotNoso appeared to express remorse in a new tweet posted as a response to the initial tweet.