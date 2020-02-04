Small lakes, selfie spots and rooftop views for Lahori youth

Festival City is all set to be open for the public this week. Based on a unique idea, the ‘Festival City’ will probably be first of its kind restaurant of Lahore with very spacious area spanning over 6 Kanals that will offer much more than the food or taste only. An effort has been made to establish a small city of festivals where visitors will get a chance to enjoy food, music and live cricket. Situated in Sector M of DHA Phase 5, the Festival City will offer the taste of a dozen food outlets under one roof with a huge area.

“Our purpose to establish this restaurant is not just the food as we want to provide our visitors an ambiance different from other eateries,” said Teymur Mirza, the owner of Festival City. Our focus is not just on the food only as we are offering many other activities to our visitors to spend quality time here, he said. We are offering the virtual reality cricket, snooker tables, playing castle for children, live performances from stage, screening of movies, live cricket matches on big screens and much more to our visitors, Mirza added.

The Bombay Chowpatty, Downtown Diner, Retro Burger, Tandoori Chaska, Delicacy, Mr Wok and Chai Tribe are few to name the food outlets at Festival City. The restaurant will provide fast food, desi cuisine and BBQ with a marvellous ambiance while it will have a seating capacity of 350-400 people at one single time.

A small lake has also been established in the Festival City with a wooden bridge over it while a clock tower is also made on it. The headsails are also there over the lake as it is presenting the real structure of a pyramid ship. “It will be undoubtedly the most Instagramable restaurant of the city where visitors will get a chance of best photography here as we have 25 selfie spots in Festival City,” said Teymur Mirza, the owner of the restaurant. He told Daily Times that he got this unique idea of establishing such kind of restaurant after having frequent visits of Dubai where the visitors get such ambiance in the restaurants. I don’t want to establish a typical restaurant where people come and go after having meal as I want to give them a unique atmosphere where they can sit with their friends and families for long while also enjoying the ambiance, he added.

A huge container has also been established within the Festival City where visitors will get a chance to enjoy the rooftop scene with the food. The owner further added that the arrangements are being made for the live screening of the PSL matches and movies will also be screened here for our visitors. A huge stage is also here for the music and other live performances at the rooftop. “It is not just the food here as we did a new experience of food with other activities for the families and it will be a good new addition to the eateries of Lahore,” said Mirza, the owner of the restaurant. The Festival City will be open for the public from Friday this week.