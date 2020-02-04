Naimal leaves Hamza Ali Abbasi love-struck

As artist Naimal Khawar turned heads in a lime green outfit, she left her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi love-struck.

Naimal took to Instagram to share her look as she headed off to attend a day wedding in Islamabad.

She stunned in a lime green traditional lehenga with embroidery on it and minimal makeup.

In another Instagram post, the artist wrote “Never driving in a Lehnga again.”

Waar actor Hamza who is currently in US was quick to leave a comment on her photo. He couldn’t stop gushing over it and commented “I LOVE YOU.”

Fans reacted that the love birds who got tied the knot in August last year are couple goals.

Naimal can also be seen giving advice to all new brides on how to react to their friends, family and acquaintances when told they have changed after marriage, in a video shared by her friend and actor Usman Mukhtar.