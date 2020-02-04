Humayun Saeed send shout-out to Danyal Zafar

Actor and producer Humayun Saeed recently gave a shout-out to singer Danyal Zafar on social media. Taking to Twitter, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor wished the younger Zafar brother all the best and said that his new single So Long, Goodbye was a “wonderful fusion of qawwali and hip hop”.

So Long, Goodbye is the second single from Danyal Zafar aka Danny Zee’s upcoming album ‘Blue Butterfly’. The retro video features some behind-the-scene shots of the singer along with an interesting mix of qawwali and hip hop.

Danny Zee is following in the footsteps of his superstar brother, Teefa in Trouble actor Ali Zafar, by making a name for himself in music and film industry.

Big brother Ali Zafar said he was proud of his sibling. He tweeted: “East meets West like never before. Hip Hop vs Qawali. Syncing two completely and uniquely different realms with such ease and honesty.”

Actors Ahsan Khan, Amna Ilyas and Fahad Mustafa also wished the younger Zafar brother good luck with his new song. ‘Blue Butterfly’ is scheduled for release this month.