BAFTA awards — ‘1917’ takes Best Film and leads way with seven wins

The British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) awards have named director and producer Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ Best Film at its annual ceremony Sunday in London, exactly one week before this compressed film awards season concludes with the 92nd Oscars.

Mendes’ World War I epic from Universal and Amblin/DreamWorks picked up a leading seven awards, including Mendes for Best Director. The film repeated its Best Picture wins at the DGA and PGA as well as the Golden Globes. Mendes, a UK native, previously won Director honors at the Globes and Critics’ Choice.

‘1917’ also won for Best British Film, Roger Deakins’ Cinematography, Production Design, VFX and Sound. It has been ramping up its momentum after being one of the last of the season’s awards contenders to hit theaters. It had nine BAFTA noms coming in, behind Warner Bros’ Joker which had 11. Also like the Oscars, Netflix’s The Irishman and Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had 10 noms apiece..

As for ‘Joker,’ it won three awards — including for consensus Oscar Best Actor favourite Joaquin Phoenix, who had the speech of the night in light of this season’s diversity and inclusion spotlight that also impacted BAFTA’s nominations. Hildur Guðnadóttir also won for Original Score and Shayna Markowitz for Casting, the latter a new award this year

In fact, with Phoenix all Lead and Supporting actor frontrunners – Phoenix, Renee Zellweger for Roadside/LD’s Judy, Laura Dern for Netflix’s Marriage Story and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, respectively – won again tonight. Also repeating previous feats were Neon’s Parasite (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho) and Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit (Taika Wiatiti), who won for Original and Adapted screenplay – both did the same thing at the WGA Awards less than 24 hours earlier.

Graham Norton hosted for the first time in the show at the Royal Albert Hall, which is delayed two hours even in the UK and will air later tonight on BBC One and in the U.S. on BBC America.

Winners

BEST FILM

1917

LEADING ACTRESS

RENÉE ZELLWEGER

Judy

LEADING ACTOR

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

Joker

DIRECTOR

1917

Sam Mendes

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BAIT

Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

PARASITE

DOCUMENTARY

FOR SAMA

ANIMATED FILM

KLAUS

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

PARASITE

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

JOJO RABBIT

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

LAURA DERN

Marriage Story

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BRAD PITT

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCORE

JOKER

Hildur Guðnadóttir

CASTING

JOKER

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

EDITING

FORD V FERRARI (LE MANS ’66)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

COSTUME DESIGN

LITTLE WOMEN

MAKE UP & HAIR

BOMBSHELL

SOUND

1917

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC

BRITISH SHORT FILM

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL)

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Micheal Ward

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

Andy Serkis