BAFTA awards — ‘1917’ takes Best Film and leads way with seven wins

The British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) awards have named director and producer Sam Mendes' '1917' Best Film at its annual ceremony Sunday in London, exactly one week before this compressed film awards season concludes with the 92nd Oscars.Mendes' World War I epic from Universal and Amblin/DreamWorks picked up a leading seven awards, including Mendes for Best Director. The film repeated its Best Picture wins at the DGA and PGA as well as the Golden Globes. Mendes, a UK native, previously won Director honors at the Globes and Critics' Choice. '1917' also won for Best British Film, Roger Deakins' Cinematography, Production Design, VFX and Sound. It has been ramping up its momentum after being one of the last of the season's awards contenders to hit theaters. It had nine BAFTA noms coming in, behind Warner Bros' Joker which had 11. Also like the Oscars, Netflix's The Irishman and Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had 10 noms apiece..As for 'Joker,' it won three awards — including for consensus Oscar Best Actor favourite Joaquin Phoenix, who had the speech of the night in light of this season's diversity and inclusion spotlight that also impacted BAFTA's nominations. Hildur Guðnadóttir also won for Original Score and Shayna Markowitz for Casting, the latter a new award this year. In fact, with Phoenix all Lead and Supporting actor frontrunners – Phoenix, Renee Zellweger for Roadside/LD's Judy, Laura Dern for Netflix's Marriage Story and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, respectively – won again tonight. Also repeating previous feats were Neon's Parasite (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho) and Searchlight's Jojo Rabbit (Taika Wiatiti), who won for Original and Adapted screenplay – both did the same thing at the WGA Awards less than 24 hours earlier.Graham Norton hosted for the first time in the show at the Royal Albert Hall, which is delayed two hours even in the UK and will air later tonight on BBC One and in the U.S. on BBC America. WinnersBEST FILM1917LEADING ACTRESSRENÉE ZELLWEGERJudyLEADING ACTORJOAQUIN PHOENIXJokerDIRECTOR1917Sam MendesOUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM1917OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCERBAITMark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGEPARASITEDOCUMENTARYFOR SAMAANIMATED FILMKLAUSORIGINAL SCREENPLAYPARASITEADAPTED SCREENPLAYJOJO RABBITSUPPORTING ACTRESSLAURA DERNMarriage StorySUPPORTING ACTORBRAD PITTOnce Upon a Time in HollywoodORIGINAL SCOREJOKERHildur GuðnadóttirCASTINGJOKERCINEMATOGRAPHY1917EDITINGFORD V FERRARI (LE MANS '66)PRODUCTION DESIGN1917COSTUME DESIGNLITTLE WOMENMAKE UP & HAIRBOMBSHELLSOUND1917SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS1917BRITISH SHORT ANIMATIONGRANDAD WAS A ROMANTICBRITISH SHORT FILMLEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU'RE A GIRL)EE RISING STAR AWARDMicheal WardOUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMAAndy Serkis