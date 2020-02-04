Kate Middleton looks like a fairy tale princess at 2020 BAFTA Film Awards

Kate Middleton channelled a princess from a fairy tale as she walked the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, with husband Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a custom short sleeve, white and gold embroidered Alexander McQueen gown by Sarah Burton, paired with $675 sparkling gold Jimmy Choo Romy 100 dégradé glittered suede pumps and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and necklace that retail for almost $17,000, according to the What Kate Wore Twitter page. She also carried a $595 Anya Hindmarch Marano glitter-finished box clutch. Kate had previously worn the dress to a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It features a gold embroidered hibiscus design, an homage to the country’s official flower. Williame, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wore a black tux. He is presenting the Fellowship Award at the annual ceremony, which he and his wife have attended a few times. Celebs spotted on the red carpet this year included Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Zoë Kravitz, Gillian Anderson, Rebel Wilson, Saoirse Ronan and Lily-Rose Depp.