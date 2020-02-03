Former Indian cricketer compares Kohli’s India to Imran-led Pakistan side

KARACHI: India’s former cricketer Sanjay Manjerekar, in a Tweet on Monday, compared the Men in Blue under their current captain Virat Kohli to the Pakistan side led by the legendary former all-rounder Imran Khan, after their recent five-nil Twenty 20 International (T20I) series whitewash over New Zealand. The former cricketer highlighted India’s self-belief which enables them to win matches from the jaws of defeat. “India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong,” Manjrekar tweeted. The 54-year-old praised the skills possessed by the young players of India which has helped them achieve great success in the international arena. “Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant!,” Manjrekar tweeted. “Samson & Pant… the next batting brigade of India obviously have the skill & the power game they just need to infuse a small dose of Virat’s batting ‘smarts’ (mind).” India are now scheduled to play against New Zealand in a three-match one-day international (ODI) series followed by a two-match Test series against the same opposition.