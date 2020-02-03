Haris Rauf included in BBL team of the year

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been included in the Big Bash League season nine team of the year after his stunning performances over the course of the event, despite not being a regular feature in the Melbourne Stars side. Rauf was one of the revelations of the tournament, after being brought in as a replacement by the Stars for the injured South African pacer Dale Steyn, claiming 16 wickets in seven regular matches, which includes a fifer and a hat-trick. Having finished the regular season on top of the table, three players, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell along with Rauf, from the Melbourne Stars have been picked in the BBL 09 team of the year. Stoinis is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 612 runs while Maxwell is the captain of the team of the year on the back his performance in the field, both as a player and the captain. Sydney Thunder’s left-arm pacer Daniel Sams who claimed 30 wickets in a single BBL season is also among the team of the year.

BBL 09 team of the year: Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars), Josh Inglis (wk, Perth Scorchers), Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes), Glenn Maxwell (c, Melbourne Stars), Jon Wells (Adelaide Strikers), Mitchell Marsh (Perth Scorchers), Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers), Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers), Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder), Peter Siddle (Adelaide Strikers) and Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars).