‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ — it is a jolly good show

‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ turns the classic coming-of-age drama on its head. Reversing formula, here is a parent who grows up to appreciate the values of commitment and responsibility, upon the entry of a child in his life. If Saif Ali Khan has been struggling to reinvent his cool dude image for a while now, this self-produced project lets him do so with aplomb. Here, the actor plays out what his trademark loverboy of so many films of the past would be if he was still single and ready to mingle at 49. Nitin Kakkar’s new directorial effort centres on a father-daughter equation to create a new-age relationship dramedy that thrives on quirky characters and situations. Outstanding among these is Tabu, essaying the most maverick movie mom you have seen in a while. She proves once again that the ability to steal the limelight among an assorted cast is an innate talent that has nothing to do with footage or billing.