Bidita bags the Best Actress award for ‘Dayabai’

Model-turned-actress Bidita Bag bagged the Best Actress award at the Noida International Film Festival for enacting Dayabai, a social reformer working among the tribals in Madhya Pradesh. ‘Dayabai’ the Hindi biopic has got red carpet entry in the film festival. The biopic has also made its way towards other prominent International Film Festivals such as Big Apple Film Festival, New York and by Design Film Festival, Washington.

The film has witnessed an overwhelming response from the audience.

“Portraying the life of a true legend in a way that it justifies all realistic elements conjoined was a quite troublesome task but the effort gifted me immense pleasure,” says Sree Varun, the Bollywood director who conceived the life and struggles of legendary social worker Dayabai into a biopic that bore the same name.

Sree Varun was interacting with the movie aspirants during ‘meet the director session’.

The plot revolves around the life of Mercy Mathew, who hails from a noble family in Kerala who had a staunch fascination towards charity and selfless service. At some point of time, during her life journey she adopted the lifestyle of the tribals in Madhya Pradesh and renamed herself Dayabai. She started fighting for rights of those innocent tribals. She gave her best for her people and made them stand in their own robust legs. Now even at her old age she’s busy helping similar victims of injustice.

Famous Bollywood actress Bidita Bag who is better known for her the heroine character in a much sensational movie named ‘Babumosai Bandukbaz’ reverted that she’s much happy to grab the recognition. Dayabai turned to be a sublime visual treat for the aspirants attended the festival.