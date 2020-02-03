OUP to develop PISA 2024 Science Framework for OECD

One of the world’s largest university press that is the Oxford University Press with a distinguished global presence, announced that it has won a competitive tender by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) to develop the Science Framework for PISA 2024. The OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is widely acknowledged as the benchmark for evaluating education systems across the world, examining students’ knowledge of mathematics, reading and science. It provides a comprehensive international assessment of the skills 15-year-olds need in order to further academic education before entering the workforce. PISA is conducted every three years using representative national sampling from over 80 participating countries. PISA 2018 saw 600,000 students across 79 countries and economies take part, representing 32 million 15-year olds globally and similar or greater numbers are expected in 2024.