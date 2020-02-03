Third Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition, 2020 starts today in Karachi

KARACHI: The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition commenced at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi. Six International teams besides Pakistan Naval Academy & Pakistan Marine Academy are participating in the week long competition. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy graced the opening ceremony as Chief Guest.

During the PN International Nautical Competition, teams from Germany, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Turkey will participate in the nautical events under the motto ‘Knotted by Ocean’. Various activities comprising of Sailing, Swimming, Life Saving, Seamanship & Physical Fitness contests will be conducted amongst under training officers of participating countries.

Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition is a biennial maritime sports event; first series of which was held back in 2015. Pakistan Navy hosts the event with an aim to promote healthy seamanship activities, uphold goodwill and foster strong ties among navies of friendly countries.