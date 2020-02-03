Sumail Hasan: 20-year-old Pakistani listed among richest pro gamers

Sumail Hassan made $200,000 after one month as a professional gamer in the U.S. His team, Evil Geniuses, will compete next week for more than $6 million.

His total earnings amounted to $2,401,560 after a recent gaming tournament, making him the third highest earning gamer in the world. The only two gamers who have earned more than Sumail are Peter Dager and Sahil Arora.

The gaming prodigy known as Suma1L, started playing the world’s most popular e-game called Dota, Defense of the Ancients, 10 years ago when he was only 7. His parents used to worry about his immense interest in gaming especially in Pakistan where gaming is disregarded as a profession. His talent was truly discovered when he moved to the United States with his family in 2013.

He played an instrumental role in the team’s success as he was the core player (game-changing role).

Having moved to the United States only a few years back, the child prodigy had already made waves in the in-house gaming league for North America. It is there where he was picked up by one of the biggest e-sports team, the Evil Geniuses.

He is also the youngest gamer to surpass the $1 million (£769,000) in earnings, Hassan is one of the most sought after players on the gaming block with been featured in Time Magazine’s top 30 influential teenagers of 2016.

Now if you thought that is too much you should know how much professional DOTA 2 player Kuro Takhasomi has made by gaming. So far he has actually earned $4,097,926.95. The list of gamers who earn this much or less goes on and if we start naming all of them then this article would be way too long for you to finish in one go. Not only do exceptional players earn from winning, streaming also brings them heavy bucks, if you don’t already know, Fortnite streamer Ninja actually makes $500,000 per month.