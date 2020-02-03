Railway minister to launch freight train service for Afghan trade

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced to launch a freight train service for the Afghan trade.

“By transporting Afghan trading goods on a freight train running from Azakhel and Chaman, we will also be countering smuggling this way. Booking the train for transportation of goods will be done through the internet,” he said.

During a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the deficit of railways was reduced by Rs4 billion. An increase in the income of Railways was his top priority, he added.

Highlighting the importance of Karachi, the railway minister said that Sindh’s capital was the economic hub of the country.

He maintained, that knowing that the PR business hub was Karachi, they wanted to divert all freight operations to this city.

“Karachi is the jugular vein of Pakistan Railways. For this, we will be shifting several responsible officers of the Pakistan Railways from Lahore to Karachi,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan and Maryam Nawaz will not go abroad.