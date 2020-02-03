ECP asks Vawda to submit attested documents in his disqualification case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday served notice to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in his disqualification case.

The hearing was conducted by the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CEC) Jalal Sikandar Sultan Raja, the plea seeking suspension of Faisal Vawda’s membership.

The disqualification case highlights that Faisal Vawda was a dual national when he had submitted his nomination papers to contest election for a National Assembly seat and he concealed his dual nationality.

According to that, the minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he filed a false affidavit with regard to his nationality.

Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution pertains to the qualification of members of the Parliament.

Vawda has already been barred from appearing on any talk shows for two weeks by Prime Minister Imran Khan as he while appearing on a talk show placed a black military boot on top of a table.