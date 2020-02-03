Neuroscience Confirms Your Subconscious Shapes Your Reality

Groundbreaking neuroscience confirms what Sigmund Freud first theorized: that what we believe to be the objective reality surrounding us is actually formed by our subconscious. David Eagleman explains:

“Neuroscience has drifted off a little bit from the directions that Freud was going in terms of the interpretations of whether your unconscious mind is sending you particular hidden signals and so on. But the idea that there’s this massive amount happening under the hood, that part was correct and so Freud really nailed that. And he lived before the blossoming of modern neuroscience, so he was able to do this just by outside observation and looking at how people acted.

Nowadays, we’re able to peer noninvasively inside people’s heads as they’re doing tasks, as they’re thinking about things and making decisions, perceiving the world. We’re able to go a lot deeper into understanding this massive machinery under the hood.”

The subjective nature of time, however, is nothing new. Dr. Robert Lanza talks about it in his book Biocentrism, saying, “By penetrating to the bottom of matter, scientists have reduced the universe to its most basic logic, and time is simply not a feature of the external spatial world.”

For Lanza, understanding the fabric of the universe requires us to take into account the role of the observer. Eagleman carries us one step closer to a biocentric view of reality by helping us understand how the electrical activity that occurs among the 100 billion neurons of the human brain somehow produces our sense of reality.

Throughout “The Brain,” Eagleman tackles basic questions aimed at helping us understand what it means to be human: “What is reality?” and “Who is in control?” In this way, it is a tour of the vast universe that exists in each of us.

But it is also a testament to the resiliency and adaptability of the brain. Like time, which changes from observer to observer, and with our physical environment, our brains continue to shift long after we are born.

“We’re not fixed,” said Eagleman. “From cradle to grave, we are works in progress.”