Pakistan, IMF to hold talks for third tranche of bailout package today

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Islamabad for talks on release of third tranche of the $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan.Sources said that the IMF delegation will hold talks with the Pakistani authorities on Monday (today) to discuss various issues pertaining to the loan. The discussion will continue till February 13.Notably, the IMF delegation would hold a quarterly review of Pakistan’s economy besides the performance of different ministries and departments. Furthermore, the Pakistani authorities will brief the delegation about privatization program, current account deficit and budget deficit.Earlier on January 6, Pakistan had received $452.4 mn as a second tranche of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The IMF’s Executive Board on July 3, 2019 had approved a three-year bailout package worth $6 billion to Pakistan. Pakistan had received the first tranche of loan of $991.4 million from the fund soon after the agreement. Following the Executive Board’s decision, First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair David Lipton, in a statement, said that the country’s EFF programme was on track and had started to bear fruit, but warned that risks remain.The sources maintained that Pakistan has already achieved the IMF’s target for release of the development funds.