Pakistan, IMF to hold talks for third tranche of bailout package today

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Islamabad for talks on release of third tranche of the $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan.

Sources said that the IMF delegation will hold talks with the Pakistani authorities on Monday (today) to discuss various issues pertaining to the loan. The discussion will continue till February 13.

Notably, the IMF delegation would hold a quarterly review of Pakistan’s economy besides the performance of different ministries and departments.

Furthermore, the Pakistani authorities will brief the delegation about privatization program, current account deficit and budget deficit.