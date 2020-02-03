Govt to approach court if Nawaz’s medical report not submitted on time: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the government would approach the court if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical report was not submitted on time.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, Firdous said that looters of the country were enjoying in London. She said Nawaz Sharif’s illness was linked to his removal from power. She added that the PML-N supremo used his illness as a means of escape.

She announced that the government would approach the court if Nawaz Sharif’s medical report was not submitted within the deadline given by the Punjab government.

Firdous said that Shehbaz Sharif was involved in conspiracies to mislead the people of Pakistan.

She said that officers involved in wheat smuggling had been arrested, and that the objective of the government’s policies was to provide relief to the public.

She said that past rulers were involved in politics of personal gains. “However, Prime Minister Imran Khan is different, as he wants to make institutions independent.”

She welcomed investment of overseas Pakistanis and termed them “true soldiers of Imran Khan”.

Earlier, Firdous said action had been initiated against Customs officers who failed to curb smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan.

Addressing a public meeting at village Kanpur-Palora, she highlighted the special initiatives taken by the prime minister against the mafia involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat in the country.

She said the start of an investigation against high-ranking Customs officers who failed to prevent smuggling was a clear glimpse of “Naya Pakistan”.

“Imran Khan has freed institutions from the clutches of powerful mafia, as equal implementation of law on everyone has been ensured,” she added.

Firdous said the indiscriminate action against law violators was going on at a swift pace, whereas anti-public elements would be dealt with iron hand.

“The Federal Investigation Agency is investigating the matter as an inquiry had been launched after the identification of Customs officers involved in wheat smuggling at Quetta and Torkham border,” the SAPM said. Firdous said the generation-to-generation struggle of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get freedom from Indian yoke would soon bear fruit. She said February 5 was being observed as a day of solidarity with besieged Kashmiri brethren and that Pakistan would always stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. She said the government was making all-out efforts to highlight the role of rural population in national development and prosperity.