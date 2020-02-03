Pak-China direct flight operations resume from today

Direct flight operations between China and Pakistan would resume from today (Monday) after being temporarily suspended for a few days, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said on Sunday.

In a brief statement, the spokesman said Pakistan had decided to resume the direct flight operations between the two countries. Accordingly, the first flight would reach Pakistan from China today.

It may be mentioned here that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had termed Pakistan’s decision to not hastily evacuate Pakistani nationals in Wuhan, the centre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, “a vote of confidence for China”.

“China will continue to ensure safety & health of Pakistani brothers & sisters & provide them with all necessary assistance,” an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China quoted him as saying that in a series of tweets.

“State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister. first conveyed PM Imran Khan’s best wishes to Premier Li Keqiang. He expressed Pakistan’s strong support for China’s efforts to contain the outbreak,” the official tweeted. Wang Yi said the Pakistani government “does not intend to hastily evacuate” nearly 1,000 Pakistani nationals in Wuhan. “This is a vote of confidence for China. China will continue to ensure safety and health of Pakistani brothers & sisters & provide them with all necessary assistance.