Imran Khan leaves for Malaysia today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to leave for Malaysia today (Monday) for a two-day official visit on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the cabinet members and senior officials, a PM’s Office press release said.

During the visit, the two prime ministers would have a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks. Both the leaders would witness signing of important agreements/MoUs, besides addressing a joint press stakeout.

The prime minister will address an event organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) of Malaysia.

During his various interactions, he will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security. He will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian-held Kashmir, emphasise the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister’s visit is another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018. Earlier, the prime minister had visited Malaysia on November 20-21, 2018.

Mahathir Mohamad had also visited Pakistan on March 21-23, 2019, and was the chief guest at the Pakistan Day parade. The two prime ministers also met on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York in September last.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close, cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture, and marked by exceptional mutual trust and understanding.

In line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries, bilateral ties have deepened in recent years, leading to closer cooperation in the sphere of trade, investment, industry, defence and education.

The visit of the prime minister will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia and further expand the existing broad-based, long-term and enduring cooperation.