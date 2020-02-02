Telehealth app ‘Sehat Kahani’ playing with patients’ lives

“Sehat Kahani’, a telehealth company, is deceiving people in the name of medical assistance, claiming that it has the best and registered medical doctors/practitioners for curing any kind of disease through modern digital technology.

However, most of the doctors it has engaged don’t even have valid registration with the competent authority – the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

“Sehat Kahani’s mobile and web based application is a holistic digital health solution that enables individuals to access primary and secondary healthcare services online without the hassle of waiting for long hours at a physical healthcare facility,” the company claims on its website.

The company charges a certain amount for its ‘services’, which varies for each patient consulting a doctor through the procedure given online.

The company’s digital app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Not only this, the company has provided a list of more than 20 doctors who claim to have a valid registration with the PMC, and also hold allotted registration numbers by the commission. However, an investigation by Daily Times unearthed that most of the enlisted doctors were inactive, which means that their registration is either under process or has been cancelled by the PMC over not fulfilling the required criteria. Moreover, other medical practitioners were not even registered with the commission, as per the investigation. Only a handful of doctors in Sehat Kahani’s list are found with valid registration identity.

A citizen, who also wrote a letter to PMC President Arshad Taqi, said it should be the PMC’s responsibility to investigate the matter further and remove doctors claiming to be what they are not.

“In case someone is misdiagnosed and ends up with a serious condition or, God forbid, dies, who will be held responsible? Would it be the provider, Sehat Kahani, the fake doctor or the PMC?” he asked.

The complainant pleaded that as a concerned citizen, he was asking the PMC to look into the matter and take up the issue seriously. He said he had already shared the details with a few media houses, which would also be taking the investigation further in order to expose the unregistered doctors.

When contacted, Arshad Taqi said he didn’t have any information about such a mala fide practice. “However, I assure you that I will probe the matter and take stern action over this as soon as possible,” he committed.

When asked what action would be taken against this illegal business, Taqi claimed that he would consult the legal team of the PMC and due punishment would be given subsequently.