Sisters stranded in China plead for their return

Two sisters stranded in China, both medical students, in their video messages from Youngzai town have said that many of the 800 Pakistanis, including students in various universities, in parts of China were affected with coronavirus.

Dr Rabia Soomro and Dr Samia Soomro, daughters of Roshan Ali Soomro, residents of Mehmood Shah Colony Kotri, completed their MBBS in Youngzai Medical University. In their messages from Youngzai city of China, said that if the Pakistani government delayed their return to Pakistan, they would be affected too, which would lead to their deaths.

Dr Rabia and Dr Samia delivering their messages to the Pakistan government and people of Pakistan have said that no one is cooperating with them for returning Pakistan as they had completed degree of medical-MBBS degree from medical University of Youngzai of China .

Dr Rabia and Dr Samia Soomro said that both sisters were facing residential issue as they were stranded and they were mentally disturbed. Dr Rabia Soomro said that her visa will expire on 12 February and their flights for Pakistan were cancelled on February 3. She said that they had contacted with Pakistan embassy and Pakistan government repeatedly but their problem was not solved. She said that without informing them, Pakistan government was cancelling their/tickets flights.

In her video message, Dr Samia Soomro said that a big number of students related with different countries-those were living in China and with them were allowed to return.

She said that the people and students from Japan, India, Bangladesh and Jordan had gone and their embassy had cooperated with them and properly managed their return to their homes.

She said that several Pakistani out of 800 people living in different parts of China were affected with corona virus.

She said that both sisters were not affected with corona virus still. They appealed to Pakistan government to arrange their return to Pakistan as soon as possible.