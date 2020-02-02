PFA continues operation against violators on second consecutive day in Multan

The operation of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued against counterfeiters, adulterators and violators on the second consecutive day here on Sunday. Food teams have sealed three food businesses and discarded 6,800kg tainted spices while examining food points in Ghalla Mandi, Multan.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation and directed officials to bring the adulteration mafia (food business operators) to book and deal with them with an iron hand according to law.

According to details, PFA watchdog team closed down Mohsin Mirch Unit in Bangladesh Market New Ghalla Mandi for producing tainted chilli. DG said that adulterated chilli was being manufactured with the help of chemically contaminated coloured rice hull. A team of PFA also sealed Multan Traders in Alam Market due to selling tainted chilli. In another raid, the food safety team has sealed Fatima Foods in the area of Chowk Shahbaz Shair Shah for failing to meet the food standards. Biscuits were produced with poor quality flavours and expired wastes of biscuits which purchased at a fairly cheap price from different factories.

Irfan Memon said that PFA has taken action against them over adulteration and unhygienic conditions.