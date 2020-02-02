Gorakh Hills turn white with season’s first snowfall

The Gorakh Hill Station, popularly called the Murree of Sindh, received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday. Tourists and other people including women and children are coming in huge numbers from different areas of Sindh and are busy taking pictures with their mobile phones during snowfall. The resort is located at 5,800 feet above sea level in the Khirthar range, 90 kilometres from Dadu town. The Gorakh Hill Station has been a majestic mountain site in Dadu district of Sindh, which is being developed for several years to provide the people of Sindh a hill station in their backyard. Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.