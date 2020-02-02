Entire world terming Modi’s steps in IHK state terrorism: Fakhar Imam

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said the entire world was terming Narendra Modi government’s fascist steps in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) “state terrorism”.

Innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir were facing violation of human rights and the situation had reached to such a critical point during the last six months that the whole world was acknowledging Indian government’s repression and high-handedness in the IHK, he added.

Talking to the media at E-library here, Fakhar Imam said the international media was reporting critical circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been turned into world’s biggest jail. He regretted that more than one lac people had been martyred in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 30 years. Similarly, nearly 14,000 women were criminally assaulted and 12,000 youngsters were abducted and put in different jails including Delhi, Agra and some others, by the Indian forces.

The Kashmir Committee chairman said that 20 per cent minorities were facing immense problems in the held Valley. Even Christians and Dalit had been thrown out of their houses and were being kept in camps. India had become very unsafe for minorities, Fakhar added.

He said that India, being governed by the fascist mentality of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, adding, Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatama Gandhi was also belonged to the RSS. The same sort of mentality still exists in the Indian government and the whole world knew about the fascist ideology of RSS, Fakhar added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had delivered historic speech in United Nations and apprised the world about the atrocities being committed in IHK by the Modi led Indian government.

He said the issue of Kashmir came under discussion in the UN Security Council after 54 years as it held two meetings over the issue recently.

Fakhar Imam thanked China and other friendly countries for extending support to Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was incomplete agenda of partition of sub-continent which must be resolved through plebiscite. The Kashmiris were expressing resilience and struggling for their right to self-determination, he added.

About February 5, Fakhar said that civil society members, students of schools, colleges, universities and people from all walks of life would take out rallies and express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren on that day.

He hoped that the whole world would focus on rallies, which would be taken out in the country in support of Kashmiris.

The Kashmir Committee chairman hoped that the day was very close when Kashmiris would make their decisions by themselves.