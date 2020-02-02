‘Lives of 500 thalassemia patients at risk due to closure of Thalassemia Centre, Jacobabad’

The central leaders of Awami Tahreek, including advocate Sajid Mahesar, Mehran Sindhi, Hakim Jatoi, Rafi Laghari, Imtiaz Jatoi and Asghar Malik, in a press statement said that lives of 500 thalassemia patients of Thalassemia Centre, Jacobabad, are at stake due to closure of annual budget allocation by Sindh government, which they have condemned in strongest possible words. They said Hussaini Blood Bank authorities are referring all the registered children to other centers in the province due to which their poor parents are extremely worried about their kid’s lives. They alleged that provincial government intend to murder these children by stopping annual budget of the center who are suffering from the disease by birth and for no fault of theirs. They asked how these children will go to Karachi and other cities in this massive price hike era when people are unable to have one time food. The said entire province is crying for shortage of medicines, diagnostic facilities and very poor healthcare system but rulers have done nothing so far and have closed their eyes and earns. They said people are lacking basic facilities and depriving them of essential medical services amount to depriving them of basic human rights which is very shameful act. They said it is Sindh-enemy act to close down a Thalassaemia Center which was catering to the needs of 500 children because if they could not get one time blood transfusion they can die.