Sindh Rangers setup free medical camp in Nagar Parkar

Sindh Rangers with the support of civil administration Thar and medical NGOs on Sunday, established a free medical camp in Nagar Parkar area of Thar.

The free medical camp was organized on the second day of six-day Nagarparkar Spring Festival 2020 on the theme of “Pakistan Mari Jan Thar Mari Shan” at Goth Dhobar with the cooperation of Thardeep Rural Development Program, local administration and welfare organization.

The free laboratory tests and other necessary medical facilities were provided to the patients at the medical camps.

A team of doctors including lady medical practitioners, pediatricians,orthopedic surgeons, gynecologist and general physician examined 1450 patients at the camp. They also provided free medicines to the 300 people after their laboratory check-ups.

Patients including women and children also visited the medical camp. On this occasion, Sindh rangers distributed 80 flour bags among the needy.

Residents of the Nagar Parkar highly hailed the rangers effort for providing free health facilities to poor people.