‘Fast & Furious’ franchise drops explosive ‘F9’ trailer

The Fast & Furious franchise just released the trailer of `F9`, the ninth instalment of the long-running action movie series produced by Universal Studios.

The video begins with Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodrigues) living a seemingly happy and peaceful life on a farm, with Torreto`s young son named Brian.

Torreto has apparently renounced the drag strip and become a family man as he says, “Now that I`m a father, I can`t live my life a quarter-mile at a time anymore. But the air of tranquility soon turns ominous as Letty gives Brian her necklace for protection – from what`s coming.”

After the relative calmness and warmth, total chaos and mind-boggling stunts ensue in the subsequent scenes. Dominic, after all, is pushed back to his risky and adrenalin-fuelled adventures, albeit, forced by circumstances.

Amid the rocket-powered cars (yes, you heard it right), gravity-defying stunts and exploding vehicles, Dominic says: “No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past, and mine just caught up to me.”

The secrecy around the hugely anticipated addition of John Cena to the Fast family is finally put to an end, as he is shown as Dom`s arch-enemy and long lost brother.

He is described as “a master thief, assassin, high-performance driver.” Han (played by Sung Kang) who died long ago in `Tokyo Drift`, to everyone`s surprise, comes back to life and once again joins the crew.

According to Variety, other Fast & Furious debutants include UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou and Michael Rooker. The movie also features the comeback of Jordana Brewster – as Dom`s sister Mia – who last appeared in `Furious 7`. The Justin Lin-directed movie is scheduled for release on May 22 in the United States.