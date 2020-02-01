Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani said that those who were talking about the authority of the Governor to dismiss the provincial assembly should be aware of the fact that Governor was not even able to send home his watchman.

Provincial Minister for Information said that this was not the era of dictator Zia-ul-Haq when Governor had been authorized to dismiss the assemblies. He said this while talking to the journalists after attending as chief guest the Adab Festival organized by the Arts Council, Karachi on Saturday. Saeed Ghani said that in accordance with the present constitution of the country the provincial government had been authorized to even pay for the patrol of the vehicle of Governor. Provincial Minister for Information said that alike the President the designation of Governor was mere symbolic with no authority.

He said that Governor should roam around and enjoy as he had been with his friends. Saeed Ghani said that in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan the Chief Minister was the Chief Executive of the province.

Provincial Minister for Information said that Halim Adil Shaikh should first go through the present constitution of Pakistan thoroughly and then comment about the authority of the Governor. Responding to a question Saeed Ghani said that the members of MQM-Pakistan would be included in the cabinet if they decided to join Pakistan People’s Party.

He said that if the disgruntle allies of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf were really sincere with the people of Pakistan and their voters then they should leave the federal government without ado. Saeed Ghani said that they should not become the part of the sin being committed by the PTI. Provincial Minister for Information said that everyone in the country was suffering as the PTI government had given nothing to the people except for inflation and unemployment. Responding to another question Saeed Ghani said that Pakistan People’s Party would resist every effort of the federal government a propos changing the name of Benazir Income Support Program. Provincial Minister for Information said that the name to his program was designated through and legislation. He said that all the parties approve not only the name but also the program through consensus.

Saeed Ghani said that if anyone wanted to change this name he would have to amend the constitution. He denied the blames on PPP that the party started Benazir Income Support Program to facilitate its own people. Saeed Ghani said that people love Shaheed Benazir Bhutto more than ever before so they would also oppose any move to change the name of BISP. Responding to another question Saeed Ghani said that Chairman National Accountability was misusing his authority as he on his own will closed the files of the members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf while the members of the opposition were facing references one after another. On the issue of replacement of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Saeed Ghani said that Syed Kaleem Imam was still holding his post on the backing of the few of the federal ministers. Provincial Minister for Information said that if the similar speech like the one delivered by IGP, Sindh the other day had been made by a bureaucrat of any other province then the reaction of the Prime Minister or the CM of that province would had been totally different.

But since those at the helm of affairs consider the people of Sindh as worthless so they didn’t care what Syed Kaleem Imam said in his speech. That was the reason Syed Kaleem Imam was acting as Don, he added. He said that he didn’t know why the federal government was delaying the replacement of IGP, Sindh. Responding to another question the Minister said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah didn’t meet with Jahangir Tareen during his recent visit to Islamabad. He met only with the Premier and discussed with him about the ongoing federal government’s projects in Sindh and about the constant delays in federal funding to the province.

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani said that he always felt pleasure whenever he visited the Arts Council. Provincial Minister for Information said that the regularity with which the Arts Council was arranging such events like the Adab Festival was commendable. He said that such activities portrayed not only a positive image of the metropolis, but also gave an opportunity to the people to interact with the honorable learned people of different fields and learn from their experience.