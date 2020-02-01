Shehbaz has fallen into his own trap, Firdous reacts to defamation suit

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has fallen into his own trap.

Responding to a tweet by the opposition leader in which he said he had filed a lawsuit in the London High Court against Daily Mail Online for “publishing a false, defamatory & misleading story against me”, she said influencing the media is his quirk. Indulging in mud-slinging and hurling slurs at opponents is his identity and trait, Ms Awan said. The SAPM said the nation’s question to the PML-N leader is that had he been truthful, why would he have taken six months to approach the court.