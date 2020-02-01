Sindh Rangers lauded for providing medical assistance in Thar

Sindh Rangers set a camp at Goth Harar in collaboration with regional medical NGOs on the first day of six day festival Pakistan ‘Meri Jan, Thar Meri Shan’. The purpose of camp was to create awareness among masses regarding different health conditions which was attended by child specialist, lady doctors, gynecologist, general physician, chest specialist, orthopedic who provided medical assistance to the native people.

The camp catered more than 1500 people including, women and children and provided them free check up and medicines.

Mobile laboratories were also installed to facilitate patients for diagnostic purpose.

The masses appreciated Sindh Rangers’ efforts.