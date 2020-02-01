Pakistan refuses to join global forum on cyber crime

The Ministry of Interior on Friday educated the Lahore High Court that Pakistan had not signed so far to the Budapest Convention on cybercrime because of reservations expressed by Intelligence Agencies.

In a written reply filed in a case against the availability of hate material on social media against the judiciary, the ministry stated that a meeting for signing the convention was held on Jan 22 last.

However, it said, the agencies did not support the proposal pointing out that Israel was also a signatory to it and Pakistan did not recognize Israel as a state.

Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheik deferred hearing and looked for additional contentions from the applicant’s guidance considering the answers by the services. In the meantime, the chief justice additionally looked for an answer from the Punjab government about the hole of an official letter via web-based networking media about security for Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad.