Millions of smartphones to lose Whatsapp support from today

WhatsApp users around the world who are have old devices that have outdated software installed won’t be able to use the messaging app starting 1 February.

That’s when any iPhones running on iOS 8 or older and any Android phones using 2.3.7 or older will lose support. WhatsApp already shutoff access to Windows devices.

The company also informed of the existing users of old phones to export and archive data and move chat history to other devices with the latest operating systems.

“WhatsApp will no longer support Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019, and the app might not be available on the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019,” WhatsApp wrote on its website earlier.

On the iPhone front, any iPhone 6s or newer is in the clear. Older iPhones may work if they can be updated to iOS 9.