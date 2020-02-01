Feral pigs eat and destroy $22K worth of cocaine hidden in Italian forest

A gang of drug dealers probably thought they were being pretty sneaky when they decided to hide a stash of cocaine worth approximately $22,000 in the woods. Their plan backfired, however, when a bunch of wild boars came upon the illegal packages and showed them no mercy.

The drugs are said to have come from Perugia, ending up in the Italian region of Tuscany. The gang hid them in a forest near Montepulciano while trying to sell them around the city of Arezzo.

It was the drug-related murder of a 21-year-old Albanian in 2018 that made authorities perk up and take note. A group of Albanian nationals, who were linked to the victim, quickly became persons of interest.