Turkey, Pakistan plan landmark deal for dual nationality

Turkey and also Pakistan are thinking about a plan to make it simpler to offer dual nationality for both nations’ people, in what would certainly be a substantial rise in connections.

The plan, which was disclosed the other day, emerged throughout a conference in between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah and also Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

According to the statement, the Turkish ambassador on behalf of his government proposed both countries sign an agreement to allow dual citizenship for their citizens.

“In response to this, the minister said the draft is under consideration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on board with us. We hope to reach a mutual conclusion soon,” it added.

Shah also welcomed the establishment of mutual training programs and the upgrading of law enforcement equipment with Turkey.

The enhancement of subsequent reciprocal connections were additionally talked about, specifically that of armed forces teamwork, with the updating of devices and also training procedures for police being discussed.