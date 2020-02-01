Turkey, Pakistan plan landmark deal for dual nationality

Turkey and also Pakistan are thinking about a plan to make it simpler to offer dual nationality for both nations’ people, in what would certainly be a substantial rise in connections. The plan, which was disclosed the other day, emerged throughout a conference in between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah and also Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.According to the statement, the Turkish ambassador on behalf of his government proposed both countries sign an agreement to allow dual citizenship for their citizens. “In response to this, the minister said the draft is under consideration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is on board with us. We hope to reach a mutual conclusion soon,” it added.Shah also welcomed the establishment of mutual training programs and the upgrading of law enforcement equipment with Turkey. The enhancement of subsequent reciprocal connections were additionally talked about, specifically that of armed forces teamwork, with the updating of devices and also training procedures for police being discussed.The ambassador and minister also mutually agreed on continuing the training programs being held to improve the capacity of the workforce.Yurdakul also informed the minister that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit Pakistan soon. Notably, if people of both Pakistan and also Turkey had the ability to acquire citizenship and also dual tickets of each others’ nations, it would certainly note the biggest reciprocal relocate both of the young countries’ background and also would certainly include dramatically to their already-strong connections.