Saudi accused of ‘Judaising’ the Quran

A translation of the Holy Quran into Hebrew, approved by the Saudi authorities, has been found to contain more than 300 errors, a number of which appearing to support Israel’s narrative over its claim to Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Amongst the most serious errors, discovered by the Palestinian news agency Shehab, is the omission of the name of the Prophet Muhammed (pbuh), who is mentioned at least four times in the Muslim holy text. Equally serious is the translation of Al-Aqsa Mosque to “The Temple” which is the Jewish name for the Muslim holy site.

The website of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran, which produces about ten million copies of the Quran every year in 74 different languages, displayed the error strewn copy on its website.

In action to questions regarding the blunders, the King Fahd Complex stated that the problems had actually existed to “competent authority in the complex, and is awaiting the appropriate procedure by the complex management after verification and study.”

Muslims are highly likely to see this as an unsafe mistranslation, providing the perception that the Islamic divine message itself supports a fundamentalist Jewish analysis of background while at the exact same time validating Israel’s effort to knock down the divine website in order to restore the old holy place.

Many are not likely to see, what is believed to be a “Judaised” analysis of the Quran, as being a simple coincidence. Saudi-Israel connections go to a crossroads at this existing minute. Under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom shows up to have actually transformed its back on the Palestinians by signalling that he awaits political normalisation with Tel-Aviv also if it suggests full desertion of the Palestinians.