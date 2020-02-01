CIA chief ‘behind Soleimani’s assassination’ killed in downed plane in Afghanistan?

Russian intelligence sources have claimed that Michael D’Andrea, head of CIA operations in Iran and who orchestrated the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US spy plane downed yesterday in Ghazni, Afghanistan.

The plane with US Air Force markings reportedly served as the CIA’s mobile command for D’Andrea, who earnt several nicknames including: Ayatollah Mike, the Dark Prince, and the Undertaker. He is one of the most prominent CIA figures in the region, appointed head of the agency’s Iran Mission Centre in 2017. Under his leadership, the agency was perceived to take a more “aggressive stance toward Iran”.

The Taliban declared to have actually obliterated the plane however have yet to offer proof, whilst the United States has actually rejected the insurance claim however has actually recognized the loss of a Bombardier E-11 A plane in main Afghanistan Graphic photos online have actually currently distributed supposedly revealing a few of the charred remains of those aboard.