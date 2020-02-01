Twitter goes wild after Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed mankads Pakistan’s Huraira

Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmed Lakanwal created a moment of controversy in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup when he ‘Mankaded’ Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira during the fourth quarterfinal match of the tournament. This all happened in the 28th over of the second innings when Pakistan had lost two wickets in quick succession. The experienced Rohail Nazir and Fahad Munir were back in the hut and Muhammad Huraira who had opened the innings needed to stay in the middle till the end. However, he was caught surprised as Ahmad ‘Mankaded’ him.Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil, however, felt after the match that the act was not “in the spirit of the game”. “At that time, we realised let’s do something different to build pressure on Pakistan,” Zakhil revealed. “To be honest, it was not in the spirit of the game.🚨 MANKAD 🚨Noor Ahmed used the Mankad mode of dismissal to see off Pakistan’s well-set Muhammad Hurraira for 64!What do you make of it? 👇 #U19CWC | #AFGvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/DoNKksj1KN— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020 Here’s how Twitter reacted:You cannot expect some sportsmanship when Afghans are playing against #Pakistan. Huraira mankad! #PAKvsAFG— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) January 31, 2020Not a pretty Scene in any type of cricket !! especially on Junior level !! #Mankad #PAKvsAFG #U19CWC— Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) January 31, 2020Surely 16-year-old boys can have the sense to stay in their crease until the ball leaves the bowler’s hand? https://t.co/QzLk7jumvi— Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) January 31, 2020That’s the 2nd Mankad that I’ve seen in an U19CWC.. First one was in 2016 WC. And Ian Bishop was on air both times. 😏 #PAKvAFG #AFGvPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/JxyVn4R4BP— Abhijith S (@Abhi_mania) January 31, 2020Can already see which IPL team Noor Ahmad will be going to in future https://t.co/GPRClI5o7O— absy (@absycric) January 31, 2020Certainly not a good sight, seeing young Cricketers opting for Mankad. https://t.co/K4uYqfLFfn— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) January 31, 2020Notably, the most recent high-profile case of a batsman being run out at the non-striker’s end took place in IPL 2019, when R Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler when Kings XI Punjab were taking on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Royals, who were 108 for 1 and needed only 63 off 44 balls to win, collapsed after the Buttler run out to lose the match by 14 runs.According to ICC Rule 41.161: if a player at the non strikers end out of the crease before the ball delivered, the bowler can dismiss him. However it is up to the players to avoid such action in order to maintain the spirit of the game.