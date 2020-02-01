Twitter goes wild after Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed mankads Pakistan’s Huraira

Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmed Lakanwal created a moment of controversy in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup when he ‘Mankaded’ Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira during the fourth quarterfinal match of the tournament.

This all happened in the 28th over of the second innings when Pakistan had lost two wickets in quick succession. The experienced Rohail Nazir and Fahad Munir were back in the hut and Muhammad Huraira who had opened the innings needed to stay in the middle till the end. However, he was caught surprised as Ahmad ‘Mankaded’ him.

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil, however, felt after the match that the act was not “in the spirit of the game”.

“At that time, we realised let’s do something different to build pressure on Pakistan,” Zakhil revealed. “To be honest, it was not in the spirit of the game.

🚨 MANKAD 🚨 Noor Ahmed used the Mankad mode of dismissal to see off Pakistan’s well-set Muhammad Hurraira for 64! What do you make of it? 👇 #U19CWC | #AFGvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/DoNKksj1KN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020

Here’s how Twitter reacted: