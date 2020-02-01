Daily Times

Twitter goes wild after Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed mankads Pakistan’s Huraira

Web Desk

Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmed Lakanwal created a moment of controversy in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup when he ‘Mankaded’ Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira during the fourth quarterfinal match of the tournament.

Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Huraira

This all happened in the 28th over of the second innings when Pakistan had lost two wickets in quick succession. The experienced Rohail Nazir and Fahad Munir were back in the hut and Muhammad Huraira who had opened the innings needed to stay in the middle till the end. However, he was caught surprised as Ahmad ‘Mankaded’ him.

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil, however, felt after the match that the act was not “in the spirit of the game”.

“At that time, we realised let’s do something different to build pressure on Pakistan,” Zakhil revealed. “To be honest, it was not in the spirit of the game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Notably, the most recent high-profile case of a batsman being run out at the non-striker’s end took place in IPL 2019, when R Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler when Kings XI Punjab were taking on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Royals, who were 108 for 1 and needed only 63 off 44 balls to win, collapsed after the Buttler run out to lose the match by 14 runs.

According to ICC Rule 41.161: if a player at the non strikers end out of the crease before the ball delivered, the bowler can dismiss him. However it is up to the players to avoid such action in order to maintain the spirit of the game.

 

