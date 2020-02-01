New draft bill demands raise in lawmakers’ salaries

A few members of the parliament submitted a draft bill in the Senate Secretariat to increase the salary of the Senate chairman, the deputy chairman, the National Assembly speaker, and the deputy speaker, by up to 400 per cent.

The bill also includes a proposal to raise the salary of the members of the National Assembly by 100 per cent, besides seeking an upward revision in the traveling allowance for all lawmakers and their families. The raise has been proposed in light of “price hike and devaluation of the rupee”.

The bill also recommends an amendment to the Deputy Chairman and Deputy Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act 1975 to increase the salary of the Senate Deputy Chairman and NA Deputy Speaker from existing Rs185,000 to Rs829,000, which is equivalent to basic pay of the judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Also, the drift amendment to the current resolutions looks to permit every MP the privilege to 20 business class open return air tickets from the air terminal closest to their voting demographic to Islamabad.