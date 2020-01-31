Barcelona face tough Copa del Ray tie with Bilbao, Real host Sociedad

MADRID: Barcelona have been handed a daunting trip to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey in Friday’s draw, while Real Madrid face a home game against one of the top teams in La Liga in Real Sociedad. Holders Valencia will travel to Granada while second division Mirandes, who pulled off a shock 3-1 win over Sevilla in the last 16, will host Villarreal. The ties will be played between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6 across one game, although the semi-final ties will be played over two legs. The Catalans were beaten 1-0 by Athletic in their last trip to San Mames in August and were held 0-0 by the Basque side last February. They have a strong record against them in the Cup, however, beating them in the final in 2009, 2012 and 2015. Barca trounced Leganes 5-0 on Thursday to reach the last eight of the competition which they have won a record 30 times, while Real Madrid thrashed Real Zaragoza 4-0.