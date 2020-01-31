Now those dreams are dead, as Maezawa has requested the show’s cancellation citing “personal reasons.” “Despite my genuine and honest determination toward the show, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation,” he writes on Twitter. “To think that 27,722 women, with earnest intentions and courage, had used their precious time to apply makes me feel extremely remorseful to conclude and inform everyone with this selfish decision of mine.”

Due to personal reasons, I have informed AbemaTV yesterday with my decision to no longer participate in the matchmaking documentary, hence requested for the cancellation of the show. — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 30, 2020

“I understand that I have disappointed many people — the applicants and all the staff from AbemaTV who were involved in the production — and I apologize to everyone for my unfavorable actions. I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

The fashion mogul is known to have recently split up from 27-year-old actress Ayame Goriki.

This is not the first time Mr Maezawa, the founder and former CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo, has embarked on an attention-grabbing stunt.

He previously promised to share 100m yen ($925,000; £725,000) between 100 randomly selected people who shared one of his tweets.

“To participate, all you have to do is follow me and RT this tweet,” he said.