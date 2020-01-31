Kenya expresses interest in importing Pakistan’s mangoes, citrus fruits

The prospects of opening the African market for Pakistani Mangoes and Kinnow have been brightened. Gateway of East African market, Kenya’s Quarantine Department has indicated to allow import of Pakistani mangoes and Kinnow and expedite quarantine agreements between the two countries.

On the eve of the Pakistan Africa Trade Conference in Nairobi, Kenya’s officials and importers met with Pakistani exporters of fruit and vegetable to discuss ways and means to enhance trade of fruits and vegetables, specially to sign quarantine agreements between the two countries.

Mr Ahmed is currently on a tour to Nairobi for holding talks with companies which have expressed interest in doing business with Pakistan.

“Several countries have already begun exporting citrus fruits to Kenya that is becoming an emerging market.

“We have held several meetings with the government officials of Kenya for convincing them about the varieties Pakistan contains for mango and citrus fruits”, he said.

“They have done their homework about Pakistani market, and hopefully Kenya will be the new frontier to explore (in this sector) and will be new avenue for Pakistani exporters,” he revealed.

Mr Waheed Ahmed further said that the PFVA has offered technical assistance to Kenya especially hot water treatment plant for mangoes.

“It will be a big breakthrough for Pakistan and our exporters’ community that we can provide them technical assistance in this sector.” He also discussed measures for plant protection and quarantine system of Kenya.

Notably, Kenya is a good market for citrus, which is also importing from Morocco, Egypt and other countries, while there is no local Mango available in summer in Kenya, so there are plenty of opportunities for Pakistani king of fruits.