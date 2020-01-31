Iran’s Major General Bagheri on Deal of the Century

Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri sends letters to Defense ministers and army commanders in all the Islamic countries, warning against silence about the unfair “Deal of the Century” and highlighting the importance of cooperation in order to expel the occupiers from the lands of the Muslims.

The Chief of General Staff has said The unveiling of the Zionist-American plan known as the “Deal of the Century” is undoubtedly a historical and strategic error that follows the occupation of Palestine as a central part of the failed Zionist project of 70 years in the region.

Any implicit agreement, silence, or double-dealing with this cruel plan that violates sovereignty and declares war on the territorial identity and existence of an oppressed nation can extend this great conspiracy beyond Palestine to the independence and sovereignty of other Islamic countries.

The salvation of the Palestinian people and the liberation of Quds Sharif and the first Muslim Qiblah are the top priorities of the Islamic world. Divine grace will not only bring about a failure to the deal of century , but will accelerate Israel’s plight, decline, and destruction.