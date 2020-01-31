IHC disbars Kashif Chaudhry over fake degree case

Islamabad High Court has disbarred Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kashif Chaudhry over fake degree case.

IHC judge Justice Amir Farooq while conducted the hearing, announced the reserved verdict in the case.

During the hearing, the judge asserted that Kashif Chaudhry submitted a false affidavit during the election and concealed key facts.

Last year, Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against PML-N’s MPA Kashif Chaudhry.

During hearing, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded before the bench that PML-N’s MPA from PP-241 had attached a fake bachelor degree with his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He stated that the MNA did not mentioned his disqualification in 2013 elections in his nomination papers submitted for to ECP to appear in 2018 elections.

Notably, Chaudhry is accused of fraudulent as he submitted his BBA degree that was fake in the ECP.