Hearing of plea filed against Rao Anwar’s bail extended till Feb 13

The Sindh High Court has extended the hearing of the petition filed against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar’s bail in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case till 13th February.

In the petition, petitioner Faisal Siddiqui pleaded the court to cancel the bail of Rao Anwar as he was involved in threatening the society by innocent in fake encounters.

Naqeebullah, who hailed from South Waziristan, was among the four suspects killed in an ‘encounter’ with a police team headed by former SSP Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis last year.

Anwar had stuck to the claim that the deceased was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant but a spokesperson of the outlawed TTP’s South Waziristan chapter had termed Anwar’s claim as “baseless”, clarifying that Naqeebullah had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah’s family also disputed the SSP’s claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.