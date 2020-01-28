DPO Sialkot directs to take stern action against kite flyers

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Mustansar Feroze Awan has Directed all Station House Officers (SHO’s) of all police stations that they must take stern action against kite flyers.

He also instructed that all SHOs should must raid on shops of kite sellers while arrest them with kites and other material and register cases kite flyers and kite sellers.

Moreover, he said that the government has promulgated ban on kite selling and kite flying, therefore, violation of law will not be tolerated.

“The ban slapped by the government should be ensured by the police,” he maintained.He advised that best medical facilities should be provided to the people who got injured in the kite flying incidents.

Earlier, police booked at least 10 for violating the kite flying ban in its crackdown in Punjab.

Notably, Basant festival was banned across the province after throats of several motorcyclists and others were cut with kite flyers’ sharp glass and chemical coated strings.

In 2005, the Supreme Court had also banned the festival over deaths caused by the use of sharp and glass coated strings. Several petitions challenging the ban were dismissed by the court.