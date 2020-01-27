UK introduces fast-track global talent visa

The UK government on Monday announced to introduce a new, fast-track visa scheme to attract the world’s top scientists, researchers and mathematicians.

The new Global Talent Route (GTR) will officially open next month on February 20 and replaces the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route. The GTR will have no cap on the number of the people able to come to the UK and the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will endorse applicants from the scientific and research community across the World.

Under the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent), Applications were previously capped at 2,000 per year but the limit was never reached. But Applicants will not need a job offer before arriving in the UK under the new visa and it will provide an accelerated path to settlement for all scientists and researchers who are endorsed.

According to details, the brand new fast-track scheme, managed by UKRI which will enable UK-based research projects that have received recognised prestigious grants and awards, including from the European Space Agency and the Japan Science and Technology Agency, to recruit top global talent, benefiting higher education institutions, research institutes and eligible public sector research establishments and this will enable an individual to be fast-tracked to the visa application stage.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said that The UK has a proud history of scientific discovery, but to lead the field and face the challenges of the future we need to continue to invest in talent and cutting-edge research. That is why as we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stand ready to support them to turn their ideas into reality.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the UK is a world leader in science, with research and innovation that changes lives being undertaken every day in this country. She claims that to keep the UK at the forefront of innovation, we are taking decisive action to maximise the number of individuals using the Global Talent route including world-class scientists and top researchers who can benefit from fast-tracked entry into the UK, Patel said.

UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive, Professor Sir Mark Walport said that the today’s announcements further underline the importance of research and innovation to the future success of the UK and the government’s continued commitment and investment. Working with the government, UK Research and Innovation is ensuring that the UK remains a globally leading environment for research and innovation.