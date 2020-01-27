A number of patients treated at PN’s free medical camp

With an aim to provide better medical facilities and create awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association and Ulphat Foundation established Free Medical Camp at Shams Pir Island, Karachi. Teams comprising qualified doctors including General Physician, Gynaecologist, Medical, Surgical, Skin and Child Specialists were deputed. Besides providing free treatment and medicines, minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camp. In addition, lectures were also arranged to educate locals on prevention of diseases, child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies. A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the medical camp.