Zoe navigates modern love in new ‘High Fidelity’ trailer

Ahead of its Valentine’s Day premiere, Hulu has shared the latest trailer for High Fidelity, a remake of the 1995 novel and 2000 John Cusack-starring adaptation with Zoë Kravitz in the main role. The new preview is soundtracked by David Bowie’s classic “Modern Love.” Like its big screen predecessor, the Hulu series finds Kravitz’s Desert Island list-making record store owner embarking on a “vision quest” into her past to “sort some shit out,” or in this case tracking down her five most significant others and finding out what went wrong. “A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centres on Rob, a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighbourhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love,” Hulu said of the series.