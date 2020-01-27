Conducive environment for businessmen govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said provision of favourable environment to businessmen and investors was the top priority of the government.

He expressed these views in a meeting here with prominent businessman Arif Habib, who led a delegation of Pakistanis working in different sectors in Qatar.

The prime minister mentioned that the business-friendly policies and ease-of-doing business was a source of encouragement for foreign businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

He termed overseas Pakistanis a big asset for the homeland for contributing immensely to the national economy through foreign exchange.

He said the youth, particularly the educated and skilled segment, deserved special attention and mentioned that the government launched a project for providing them job opportunities.

Imran Khan said the Pakistani workforce was playing an important role in Qatar’s progress and development.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and Qatar, particularly Qatari investment and employment opportunities for the Pakistani skilled persons.

The delegates included Director Product and Market Development Qatar Stock Exchange Mohsin Mujtaba, General Council Qatar Financial Centre Ishaq Barni, Senior Director Al-Rayyan Investment Akbar Khan, Legal Director FIFA World Cup Qatar 2020 Aarij Syed Wasti, Chief Economist Economic Policy and Research Ministry of Economic Affairs, Qatar Irfan Aleem and others.